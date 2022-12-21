Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), joins Steve Dale, filling in for Lisa Dent, to discuss the recall of Walmart’s frozen chicken products in 28 states. Later, Teresa highlights how Hertz has been accused of renting vehicles to customers without taking care of the safety related recalls.
Recall of certain Walmart frozen chicken products in 28 states
