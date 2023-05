IL State Sen. David Koehler (D-46th) joins Lisa Dent to talk about a proposed bill that would give child labor law protection to minors under 16 who appear in online content. Under the proposed bill, children under 16 would be entitled to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on a video or in online content. Those profits would be put into a trust until the child turns 18.

