Priscilla Presley joins Lisa Dent to talk about her career, what is was like seeing her life being portrayed on the silver screen by actress Cailee Spaeny in the new film Priscilla, and how you can get a chance to to see her for a Holiday meet and greet at Teddie Kossof Salon Spa in Northfield, IL December 16th, benefiting GiGi ‘s Playhouse.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction