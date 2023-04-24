Pastor Charlie Dates of the Progressive and Salem Baptist Church, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the “Teen Takeover” throughout downtown two weekends ago and the lack of one this past weekend. Pastor Dates highlights his march with several hundred other adults down Michigan Avenue last weekend. He feels that it was in response to the violence and a metaphor for protecting the youth as if to say “these are our kids.”

