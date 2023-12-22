Every kid deserves access to play and learning tools, and no one does that better than LEGO. Charlie Jeffers, a senior at Redwood High School and Founder of the Pass the Bricks organization, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the organization, why he started it, and why refurbishing toys for underprivileged kids is very important especially around the holidays. To learn more or get involved, go to passthebricks.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction