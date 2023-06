Otto Rodriguez, Chicago Program Manager of Street Soccer USA, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the good work that his organization does for the homeless. With many migrants and refugees coming in from Texas, they are putting together the Refugee World Cup to help many of them feel welcome in Chicago. It will be taking place at Foster Beach Park on Saturday, June 24 and features worldly cuisine and entertainment to unite all cultures.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction