Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses the story out of Florida where an owner of a Chick-fil-A switched to a three-day work week to deal with employee burnout, a story where a 16-year-old fast food worker called 911 during a robbery and her mom who works as a dispatcher picked up the call, and more.

