Metra Director of Communications Michael Gillis joins Lisa Dent to explain why Metra customers will notice a change in pricing and fares in the upcoming future. Listen in while Michael breaks down details about that Metra’s board of directors approval of the agency’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and how this will effect the prices and fares for Metra going forward.
Metra Director of Communications Michael Gillis on price changes
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
