Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to talk about his latest article in INC Magazine that explores the many lessons entrepreneurs and business builders can learn from TikTok, and why the popular app is a powerful and valuable resource that has unlimited outreach. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

