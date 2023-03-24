Author of Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry Kathleen McLaughlin joins Lisa Dent to talk about her recent article detailing how poor Americans are selling their blood plasma. She elaborates on her life as a plasma recipient as well as the difference between how much blood plasma centers are giving donors and how much they receive for reselling it.
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka