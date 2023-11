Karen Conti, Partner at Conti & Dolan LLC, joins Lisa Dent to talk about why Robert Crimo Jr. pleading guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, rather than face felony charges. Crimo Jr. is the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III. Conti also gives an analysis of former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York.

