Fr. Scott Donahue, President and CEO of Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, joins Lisa Dent to share what make s Mercy Home so special and a key part of the community since 1887. Join Fr. Donahue, among other members of the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls family, this Saturday for their post-St. Patrick Day Parade Party. The celebration will take place at Venue SIX10 on Michigan Avenue in the Loop. There will be live Irish music performance, food beverage, and plenty of fun.

