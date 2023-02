Susan Kelly, Owner of Kelly Cruises, joins Lisa Dent to talk about Lisa’s partnership with Kelly Cruises to cruise south from Seward, Alaska for a scenic tour of Alaska’s southern coasts. Call Kelly Cruises and Tours at 630-990-1111 or visit kellycruises.com and you can board the Regent Seven Seas’ luxurious Explorer this August 16 through 23.

