Jon Hansen, filling in for Lisa Dent, is joined by the host of Blackhawks Live, Joe Brand, to discuss the $13.35 million dollar contract that Blackhawks’ number one overall pick, Connor Bedard, just signed.
Joe Brand on Connor Bedard’s $13.35 million dollar contract
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman, Troy Murray and Caley Chelios describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Injuries
Blackhawks Highlights
Blackhawks Postgame
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720