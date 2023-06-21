Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder joins Lisa Dent to talk about the number of bodies being pulled from the waters in Chicago and how the similarities of the victims seem to point to a potential serial killer on the loose. Walder is also author of the new book The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists.

