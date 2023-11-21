The annual Trouble in Toyland report is out. Abe Scarr, Director of the Illinois Public Interest Research Group joins Wendy Snyder in for Lisa Dent to warn listeners of the dangers surrounding some kids’ toys, including smart devices, water beads and more. Listen in while Abe dives deep into the Trouble in Toyland Report findings and what consumers should avoid buying for children this holiday season.

