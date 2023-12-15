On Thursday, December 14th, 62-year-old James Soto and 60-year-old David Ayala were exonerated from prison after serving the longest wrongful conviction sentence in Illinois state history. Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, member of The Exoneration Project who is also Soto’s lawyer, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what the exoneration process looked like, and what the two men are looking to do in the future. Additionally, Lauren details some of the hurdles that stand in the way of exonerating those who are wrongfully convicted, and why it is so difficult to free innocent people.

