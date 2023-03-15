Delia Jervier, Executive Director of the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the information released in the 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. Listen in while Delia shares new data on how the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving is impacting local families, including the number of caregivers, hours spent caregiving and economic impact of caregiving plus the increase in health conditions in Illinois.

