Illinois State Representative Maurice West (D-67th) joins Lisa Dent to talk about how Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign a bill that would require public schools to teach Native American history in classrooms. Listen in while Rep. West shares how this would look if implemented and the importance behind teaching Native American history within schools.
IL State Rep. Maurice West shares the importance of adding Native American history to school curricula
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
