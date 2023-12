Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk about his latest article in INC Magazine which explains that the cloud won’t save you and why it’s important to back up everything on a hard drive. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

