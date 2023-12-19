Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to talk about his latest article in INC Magazine which suggests that technology might not be improving advertising. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.
Howard Tullman: Technology is not improving your advertising
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)
Continuing Coverage
Russia-Ukraine War
Israel at War