Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to talk about his latest article in INC Magazine that tackles the issue of why kids aren’t getting the kind and quality of education that is essential to setting them up for success in today’s work environment. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

