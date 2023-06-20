Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why the new Walgreens concept store in Chicago where most of its merchandise has to be retrieved by a sales associate is sending the wrong message to consumers and ignoring the ongoing problem with retail theft. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

