Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain how exercising too much caution in business could lead to little or no return in your investment. Tullman also talks about what Chicago hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention means for businesses in the area. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

