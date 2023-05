Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why it’s important for senior managers in the workplace to physically be in the office, and why their absence puts a strain on younger, less-experienced employees. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

