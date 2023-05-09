Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to react to the breaking news of a New York jury finding former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Tullman also talks about time he spent with actor Robert De Niro over the weekend, and what business in Chicago will look like once Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson takes over at City Hall. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

