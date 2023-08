"This was just a horrible way to treat somebody who everybody had a great deal of respect for."- Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC

Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why Mayor Brandon Johnson’s firing of Dr. Allison Arwady, proves he’s not up to the task of running the city. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.