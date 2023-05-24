Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to talk about how college commencement speeches have changed over time, why they are meant to inspire graduates entering the workforce, and how some protests sometimes threaten free speech. Also, Tullman talks about a recent trip to Japan he took with former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is now U.S. ambassador for that region. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.

