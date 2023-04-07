Atlanta realtor Scott Stallings joins Lisa Dent to talk about how having the same name as a PGA pro and a mistake in the mail lead to him attending the Masters. He shares how after mistakenly receiving an invitation to play in the Masters in his mail and sending it to the correct Scott Stallings, the realtor was invited by the pro golfer to the illustrious event anyway. Scott later reveals how they have more than just the same name in common!

