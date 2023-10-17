Chris Sauve, Deputy Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the city’s new composting pilot program with 15 drop-off locations for residents to help make Chicago greener.

Chicago’s 15 drop-off sites:

  • Morgan Park – 11059 S. Homewood Ave. 
  • Englewood – 611 W. 69th St. 
  • West Englewood – 1756 W. 74th St.
  • West Edelson – 3720 W. 55th St. 
  • Grand Boulevard – 4352 S. Cottage Grove Ave. 
  • Brighton Park – 3559 S. Maplewood Ave.
  • Near South Side – 1758 S. Clark St.
  • Lower West Side – 1944 W. Cullerton St. 
  • West Town – 2505 W. Grand Ave. 
  • Logan Square –2460 W Cortland. 
  • Belmont Cragin – 5605 W. Grand Ave. 
  • Avondale – 3143 N. Rockwell St. 
  • Bowmanville – 5333 N. Western Ave. 
  • Irving Park – 4605 W. Lawrence Ave. 
  • Norwood Park – 6453 W. Higgins Ave.
