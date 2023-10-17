Chris Sauve, Deputy Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the city’s new composting pilot program with 15 drop-off locations for residents to help make Chicago greener.
Chicago’s 15 drop-off sites:
- Morgan Park – 11059 S. Homewood Ave.
- Englewood – 611 W. 69th St.
- West Englewood – 1756 W. 74th St.
- West Edelson – 3720 W. 55th St.
- Grand Boulevard – 4352 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- Brighton Park – 3559 S. Maplewood Ave.
- Near South Side – 1758 S. Clark St.
- Lower West Side – 1944 W. Cullerton St.
- West Town – 2505 W. Grand Ave.
- Logan Square –2460 W Cortland.
- Belmont Cragin – 5605 W. Grand Ave.
- Avondale – 3143 N. Rockwell St.
- Bowmanville – 5333 N. Western Ave.
- Irving Park – 4605 W. Lawrence Ave.
- Norwood Park – 6453 W. Higgins Ave.
