Anne Fogel, the sister of Marc Fogel, joins Lisa Dent to react to the news of WNBA star Brittney Griner returning to the U.S. after being released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap. Marc Fogel is currently is serving a 14-year sentence in Russia after being arrested at a Moscow airport with medical marijuana, which he used after spinal surgery, in his luggage.

