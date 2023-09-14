Ed Maher, the communications director for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how a United Auto Workers strike could impact Illinoisans if the demands of the union aren’t met. The UAW represents workers at the Big 3 automakers in Detroit and are threatening to strike over stalled contract negotiations. Ed Maher is also the co-host of The Worker’s Mic, heard Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on WGN Radio.

