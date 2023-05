Patricia Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was among the 17 students and staff killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida joins Lisa Dent to talk about her new book, Joaquin’s First School Shooting. The book focuses on gun control, and she’s in Washington, D.C. to read the book to lawmakers.

