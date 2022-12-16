On December 8th, Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits joined the Lisa Dent Show to talk about the latest drink trends and cocktails that are sure to add some amazing tastes to your holiday menu.

One of Bridget’s featured cocktails was Hot Banana Buttered Rum

1 pound unsalted sweet cream butter (room temp)

1 ½ bar spoons ground cinnamon

1 ½ bar spoons all spice

5 bar spoons super fine sugar

10-12 whole cloves

*5 over peeled ripen bananas

2 oz aged rum

Mix all ingredients (except rum & bananas) until well combined. Cool in refrigerator for 2 hours

**Banana prep:

Slice bananas into 1-inch slices. Add bananas and 5 heaping bar spoons of butter mixture to sauté pan. Sauté until bananas are soft. Add back to bowl of butter mixture. Mash in well, stir and cool.

To a coffee mug, add 2 heaping bar spoons of butter mixture. Add 2 oz aged rum. Fill mug with hot water. Stir until butter if melted. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a smile!

This week, Bridget and Lisa talk about finding some warm beverages to enjoy while it is cold and snowy outside.