Patti Zappa, Executive Vice President of One Warm Coat, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how you can help the more than 18,000 migrants that arrived in Chicago, as well as the homeless by donating a coat from infant size to 4XL. Coats should be clean and new or gently worn, and they should not have stains, holes or broken zippers.

