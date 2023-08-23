Alex Gleason, the Sous Chef at Merriman’s Kapalua on Maui, joins Lisa Dent to talk about how he’s helping feed people who were displaced by the devastating wildfires. To help support displaced Merriman’s Kapalua families, go here. All proceeds will go directly to Merriman’s Kapalua hourly employees who have lost their homes and are in especially challenging financial situations as a result of the Maui Fires.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction