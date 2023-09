Lisa Dent welcomes Jason Hammel, Executive Chef and Owner of Lula Cafe, for this edition of Foodie Friday. Listen in while Chef Hammel shares what makes their cafe so unique and a staple in Chicago. Also, Chef Hammel shares details on the release of The Lula Cafe Cookbook. You can pre-order your copy at lulacafe.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction