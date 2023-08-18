Lisa Dent welcomes Chef Dominique Leach, Chef and Owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse, for this edition of Foodie Friday.

Lexington Betty Smokehouse pays homage to Chef Dominique’s grandmother, Betty King. Chef Dominique took her grandmother’s flavorful aromas of home cooked meals, applied technique, and crafted Lexington Betty Smokehouse. Since 2016, Dominique and her wife Tanisha have been serving chef-inspired Chicago style BBQ with soulful sides. Listen in while Dominique talks about what makes their restaurant a ‘must go’ place in Chicago and shares some details about what makes their BBQ so mouthwatering and unique.