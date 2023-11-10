Lisa Dent welcomes Sujan Sarkar, Chef and Owner of Indienne, on the show for this edition of Foodie Friday.

Indienne resides in a 19th-century printing warehouse; the converted timber loft now brought to life by Chef Sujan Sarkar’s culminating effort in progressive Indian fine dining where he is defining and redefining the limitless potential of Indian cuisine. Listen in while Chef Sarkar talks about the joy of dining with Indienne which provides a provocative-yet-refreshingly-accessible tasting-menu and seasonal a la carte fare in a convivial setting to be shared with you and your companions.