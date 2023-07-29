Lisa Dent welcomes Michelle Durpetti, Owner of Gene & Georgetti on the show for this edition of Foodie Friday.

Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and his partner Alfredo Federighi, who was nicknamed “Georgetti” after a famous Italian cyclist. Located in the heart of River North, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest and one of its finest steakhouses. Listen in while Michelle talks about what makes their resturant a ‘must go’ place in Chicago and shares some details about the food they brought into the WGN Radio studios.