Lisa Dent welcomes Michael Muser, Director of Operations and Owner of Ever, for this edition of Foodie Friday.

Ever, located at 1340 W. Fulton Street in Chicago, is the creative obsession of Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy and his business partner Michael Muser. Ever is for those who enter their four walls looking for an experience of a lifetime. Their pursuit of refinement is never finished and their ambition has only intensified. Listen in while Michael walks us through the Ever experience and why it’s important to make a reservation.