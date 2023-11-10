Lisa Dent welcomes Joe Frillman, Executive Chef and Owner of Daisies on the show for this edition of Foodie Friday.

At Daisies, they strive to provide the optimal experience not only for wonderful guests, but for their dedicated employees. They devote tremendous energy to serving food and beverages comprised of the best ingredients, making as much from scratch as possible and sourcing the balance from ethically responsible purveyors. Listen in while Joe talks about what makes their restaurant a ‘must go’ place in Chicago and their latest Michelin Green Star.