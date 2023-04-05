Founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine, Chris Manson, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how his 9-year-old daughter inspired him to organize both firetruck and ambulance donations to Ukraine. He shares how his daughter witnessed the plight in Ukraine on television and asked how they could help, sparking the beginning of Chris’ organization. He later explains the process of collecting and shipping these vehicles to Ukraine.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction