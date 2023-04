The Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health Center, and the Walmart Academy on 8431 S. Stewart Ave. is set to be closed on Sunday, April 16 (via WGN-TV)

Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, joins Lisa Dent to explain why he thinks Walmart’s plan to close 4 locations across the city is an insult to the people who live in those communities.