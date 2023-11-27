Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, joins Lisa Dent to explain what you can do to protect your four-legged friend from an unknown and potentially deadly contagious canine respiratory illness that’s spreading across the country, and whether you can vaccinate your pet against it. Dr. Varble also answers all pet-related questions from WGN Radio listeners.

