The current cast of Second City’s latest show (Brittani Yawn, Megan Babbe, Leila Gorstein, Jordan Savusa and Tim Metzler) joins Paul Lisnek, in for Lisa Dent, to talk all things surrounding their latest main stage show titled “Oh, The Places You’ll Glow!” Listen in while the cast perviews some of the hilarity that’ll ensue on the stage. They also talk about what it’s like writing and performing for the historic the main stage.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction