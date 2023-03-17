Carolyn Stern, Emotional Intelligence expert and and author joins Lisa Dent to share what the three Emotional Intelligence staples are to creating your own luck. Listen in while Carolyn shares why some people luckier than others, how a positive mindset can bring you luck in life and what some benefits are growing your emotional intelligence.
To get a hold of Caroyln’s new book go to CaroylnStern.com/book/.
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka