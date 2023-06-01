14-year-old Daphne Gil joins Lisa Dent to talk about being part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and making it to the semifinals.
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
14-year-old Daphne Gil joins Lisa Dent to talk about being part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and making it to the semifinals.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now