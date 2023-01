Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent to talk about things you should do if you decide to lend money to a family member in efforts to get them out of debt. Also, David answer questions from WGN Radio listeners on building credit, and other real estate topics. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.

