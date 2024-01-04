Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent to explain why Illinois ranked second in the nation for the rate of residents moving out and finding a new state to move to. David also talks about how Illinois veterans can save on their property taxes, if they have a service-connected disability. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.

